Loaned by Inter, Nonato protests for the first goal disallowed by Fluminense and gains support even from a team player

Borrowed by Inter until the end of the 2022 season, midfielder Nonato celebrated his first goal with Fluminense’s shirt, but everything went downhill from the analysis of the VAR this Monday in the 2-2 away draw. with Cuiabá. The referee’s allegation was that striker Caio Paulista hindered the vision of goalkeeper Walter, something that even generated the protest of former Flu defender and current Chelsea and Seleção player, Thiago Silva.

Nonato even gave the pass that started the individual play of Luiz Henrique’s beautiful goal at the very beginning of the match – see the two moves and Thiago Silva’s post on the web:

The loan negotiation generated a total of R$ 500 thousand for Inter, to be paid in 10 months – the bond also has an option to purchase 50% of the economic rights of the steering wheel fixed at US$ 2.5 million dollars (R$ 12 ,8 million at the current price), according to the Globe Sports. If a proposal occurs during this period, Fluminense will have the right to cover. If you don’t, you will at least earn 10% of the showcase fee.

For Inter, with whom he has a contract until the end of 2023, Nonato played 91 games with nine goals scored. At the moment, Flu occupies the 8th place with 29 points, while Inter has the same score in 7th.