LoL: Wedding has Baron cake and League of Legends references everywhere

If you’re a LoL fan and have ever wondered what your wedding with the full game theme from Riot Games would be like, here’s an inspiration for you. Last week, Legends of Runeterra streamer SereneGrace made her wedding to almost everything around her reminiscent of League of Legends — from cake to napkins, even music.

Check out the magical moment of the newlyweds cutting the cake below. Can you identify the music that is also playing in the background?

And a great way to eat a cake like that would be with… Smite napkins?

Exactly. Keep the Baron under control, won’t you?

Yes! we had smite napkins pic.twitter.com/OSP3p5xmM6 — Grace (@SereneGraceTV) September 12, 2021

Besides the cake all themed with the LoL Baron imposing and ready to be torn apart, many other references to the League of Legends appeared there.

Like, for example, this Hextech box for guests to place their invitations at the entrance to the wedding.

We also had this irl hextech chest at our wedding for people to put their wedding cards into when they arrived at the venue. 💙@riotgames @LeagueOfLegends pic.twitter.com/OSTXUw9Djc — Grace (@SereneGraceTV) September 14, 2021

So, has streamer already given you some ideas for the wedding of your dreams?

