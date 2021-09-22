Long covid could be an autoimmune disease, study indicates

If the investigated theory is confirmed, treatments against the disease must undergo changes | Photo: Disclosure | Sesab

Long-term persistence of Covid-19 symptoms in some patients may be explained by an autoimmune reaction caused by the coronavirus in the body, suggests a study by the US National Institutes of Health (NIH)

“We can’t say for sure that it’s an autoimmune disease, but that’s what it’s really starting to look like,” University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher John Arthur told Business Insider.

In a recent publication, Arthur and other fellow researchers suggest that some patients with Covid-19 develop antibodies that attack their own proteins, which normally happens in autoimmune diseases. The process causes inflammation that can trigger the long Covid. “Everything fits so far,” added the researcher. As a result, symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue, loss of smell and muscle pain remain for a long time in some infected individuals.

According to scientists, when someone becomes infected with the virus, their body develops antibodies to neutralize it. However, certain patients’ immune systems misidentify some of these antibodies as a threat.

If the investigated theory is confirmed, treatments against the disease must undergo changes. Blood pressure medications, for example, could be used to fight inflammation.

The group evaluated blood samples from 32 patients with Covid-19 who donated their plasma and another 15 who were hospitalized at the University of Arkansas. Approximately 81% of plasma donors and 93% of inpatients developed an antibody that inhibited the ACE2 enzymes. They serve as a gateway for coronaviruses, but they are also important for calming the immune system.



