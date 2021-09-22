‘Look at me’ · TV News

Neferíades (Dandara Alburquerque) will cast her charm on José (Juliano Laham) in Genesis. Only in her nightgown, the Egyptian will call the servant to go to her room and will force him to face her. The Hebrew will be embarrassed by the exposure and will try not to compromise. “Look at me,” the seductress will insist.

The Ismaili will strike the boy in this Tuesday’s chapter (21). The woman will get ready for the ball that will commemorate the ascension of Asenate (Letícia Almeida) in Sheshi’s (Fernando Pavão) harem and will call José.

“Did you call me, ma’am?” the protagonist will ask. He’ll notice the woman is in her nightwear and look away. Noticing the boy’s hesitation, the Egyptian will be proud of having embarrassed the servant.

“How are the preparations going? Everything ready?” will mend Nepheriades. Still looking down, José will respond cautiously: “Almost, ma’am. I’m still waiting for some things to arrive, but everything else is in place.”

“And the dancers?” the woman will insist. “They’ve already arrived. The musicians are about to arrive at any moment. Everything is under control”, José continues. The character will remain silent and wait for the servant to finally look at him.

Embarrassed, the protagonist will not raise his head, and Neferíades will prod him: “Look at me”, he will insist. Annoyed, Joseph will obey the order and with great effort will try to look only into the face of the Egyptian.

The woman will be amused by the servant’s attitude and dismiss him, but she will be intrigued by the young man’s attitude.

