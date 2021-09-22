Lore Improta and Leo Santana present their daughter’s room and justify the decoration: “Less is more”

They didn’t opt ​​for a less childlike look that won’t need to be redecorated when their daughter grows up; Look

The dancer Lore Improta and the singer Leo Santana showed this Tuesday (21) a tour of the little room Liz, daughter of the couple who can come into the world at any time.

They explained that they ran away from a very childish look and thought of a classic composition.

“We really like the classic. Less is more, beginho, white. We wanted her to be able to enjoy it for a long time, not do too much for children. We made a bigger closet, a crib that turns into a bed and the issue of colors, everything classic”, she warned while showing the details.

She said the two chose “Liz’s Enchanted Garden” as their theme.

“The trousseau was all thinking about it”, she stated. With a padded door, stuffed animals, a sofa that transforms into a bed and personalized wallpaper, the look enchanted the fans.

Even at 39 weeks of gestation, the beauty showed that she can’t stay still!

Last weekend, the first-time mom showed up wearing white shorts and a tank top, leaving her huge belly out. to the sound of music little clock, of nigga already, she rolled a lot showing the curves of pregnancy and impressed.

