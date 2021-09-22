Lower tension by China rescues Ibovespa from 10-month low before Fed and Copom By Reuters



By Aluisio Alves

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The main Brazilian stock index took a breather on Tuesday, following a reaction in international markets in the face of more conservative analyzes on the impact of an imminent default by the developer Evergrande (OTC:) on the Chinese real estate sector and , therefore, in the already reeling global economy.

Mounted mainly on stocks linked to domestic consumption that had been severely punished in recent weeks, advanced 1.29%, to 110,249.73 points. The closing marked the first high after having shrunk 6.5% in the accumulated of the last five sessions and returned to the lowest level since last November. The financial volume of the session totaled 29.8 billion reais.

About the China case, nothing practical has happened, except for the president of Evergrande showing confidence that China’s second-largest developer “will emerge from its darkest moment”. Signs of rescue by the Chinese government did not come.

However, assessments of market professionals prevailed on the day that the risk of a domino effect generated by a possible bankruptcy of Evergrande in the branch responsible for about 25% of China’s, the destination of a third of Brazilian exports, is small.

Relief in share sales orders spread throughout all sectors of the Brazilian stock exchange, but with less intensity in steel and mining, given the fear that a real estate collapse in China would compromise the country’s economy for a few years and, consequently, reduce the consumption of steel.

Most stock indices around the world rose, in addition to commodity prices, even on the eve of likely news of tightening monetary policy in the United States and Brazil.

“The market is eagerly awaiting more information about the plan to decelerate the bond purchase program (in the US), especially the date on which the movement will begin,” said Filipe Fradinho, technical analyst at Clear Corretora, in a note.

Here, the main item on the agenda is the announcement of the new basic interest rate, with the majority betting on a 1 percentage point increase, which would reach 6.25% per year.

HIGHLIGHTS

– MÉLIUZ (SA:) was the champion of the day, with a jump of 13.6%, with the company’s share of loyalty programs reacting after having fallen more than 50% since the highs of July.

– VIA (SA:) shot 11.28%. The owner of the Casas Bahia chain informed this morning that at the beginning of this month it surpassed 100,000 third-party sellers on its online platform, reaching targets planned for the end of the year ahead of schedule. In the sector, LOJAS AMERICANAS (SA:) grew 3.8%.

– CVC (SA:) rose 6.5% after the tour company revealed in the morning operating and financial data for August that pleased investors.

– GOL (SA:), which announced an agreement with Avolon to operate 250 vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft in 2025, gained 3.87%.

– BRADESCO (SA:) grew 1.45%, leading a partial recovery among large banks. BANCO DO BRASIL (SA:) grew 2.54%. But ITAÚ UNIBANCO (SA:) and SANTANDER BRASIL (SA:) shrank 0.26% each.

– PETROBRAS (SA:) had an increase of 2.27% with the prices of a barrel recovering throughout the day and closing the session on a high.

– VALE (SA:) reversed to close up 0.97%, as did USIMINAS (SA:), which rose 2.19%. On the other hand, CSN (SA:) did not resist and fell 0.38%.