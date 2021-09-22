Lower tension by China rescues Ibovespa from 10-month low before Fed and Copom

The main index of actions Brazilian prices rose Tuesday, following a reaction in international markets in the face of more conservative analyzes on the impact of an imminent default by the developer everlarge in the Chinese real estate sector and consequently in the already reeling global economy.

Mainly mounted on actions linked to domestic consumption that had been severely punished in recent weeks, the Ibovespa (IBOV) advanced 1.29% to 110,249.73 points.

The closing marked the first high after having shrunk 6.5% in the accumulated of the last five sessions and returned to the lowest level since last November. The financial volume of the session totaled 29.8 billion reais.

About the China case, nothing practical happened, except the president of Evergrande show confidence that China’s second largest developer “will emerge from its darkest moment”. Signs of rescue by the Chinese government did not come.

However, assessments by market professionals prevailed on the day that the risk of a domino effect generated by a possible bankruptcy of Evergrande in the sector, responsible for around 25% of China’s GDP, the destination of a third of Brazilian exports, is small.

Relief in share sales orders spread throughout all sectors of the Brazilian stock exchange, but with less intensity in steel and mining, given the fear that a real estate collapse in China would compromise the country’s economy for a few years and, consequently, reduce the consumption of steel.

Most stock indexes around the world have gone up, in addition to commodity prices, even on the eve of probable news of tightening monetary policy in the United States and Brazil.

“The market is eagerly awaiting more information about the plan to decelerate the bond purchase program (in the US), especially the date on which the movement will begin,” said Filipe Fradinho, technical analyst at Clear Corretora, in a note.

Around here, the main item on the agenda is the announcement of the new base interest rate, with the majority bet of a 1 percentage point increase by Selic, which would reach 6.25% per year.

Highlights

Meluze (CASH3) was the champion of the day, with a jump of 13.6%, with the company’s share of loyalty programs reacting after having fallen more than 50% since the highs of July.

Via (VIIA3) shot 11.28%. The owner of the Casas Bahia chain informed this morning that at the beginning of this month it surpassed 100,000 third-party sellers on its online platform, reaching targets planned for the end of the year ahead of schedule.

In the sector, American stores (LAME4) grew by 3.8%.

CVC (CVCB3) rose 6.5% after the tour company released operating and financial data for August in the morning that pleased investors.

GOAL (GOLL4), which announced an agreement with Avolon to operate 250 vertical take-off and landing electric aircraft by 2025, gained 3.87%.

Bradesco (BBDC4) grew 1.45%, leading a partial recovery among large banks.

Bank of Brazil (BBAS3) grew by 2.54%.

But Itaú Unibanco (ITUB4) and Santander Brazil (SANB11) shrank 0.26% each.

Petrobras (PETR4) had an increase of 2.27% with the prices of a barrel of oil recovering throughout the day and closing the session on a high.

Valley (VALLEY3) reverted to close up 0.97%, the same happening with Usiminas (USIM5), which had an increase of 2.19%.

Already Csn (CSNA3) did not resist and retreated 0.38%.