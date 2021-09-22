Lucasfilm Vice President comments on possible “saturation” of Star Wars

Vice President of Lucasfilm, James Waugh gave an interview to The Direct and was asked if there is any concern about a possible saturation of the franchise. Despite the break in the films, we will see several series and derivative projects in the coming years.

‎“Are we worried about saturation? I think we’re always very thoughtful and cautious about keeping Star Wars’ specialty in this setting.” explained. “We’re aware, in the case of ‘Star Wars: Visions’, it was very much a sense of spider whistling, because we feel this is an unprecedented approach.”

‎”When it comes to things like Visions, I would say that we were never worried about the potential for saturation, and because we were offering something that is kind of diversified… We weren’t worried that it would impact Star Wars in the aggregate, we thought that would be a blow fresh air for people to explore the franchise in a new and exciting way,” continued.

‎”From a broader creative strategy perspective, Disney+ has changed the way we’re seeing what’s possible with Star Wars. So, you can get shows like The Mandalorian and Boba Fett because the platform allows that.” concluded.‎

Check out the list of episodes below:

Kamikaze Douga – “The Duel”

Geno Studio (Twin Engine) – “Lop and Ochō”

Studio Color (Twin Engine) – “Tatooine Rhapsody”

Trigger – “The Twins” and “The Elder” (The Twins and The Elder)

Kinema Citrus – “The Village Bride”

Science Saru – “Akakiri” and “T0-B1”

Production IG – “The Ninth Jedi” (The Ninth Jedi)

The American cast includes Henry Golding (GI Joe Origins: Snake Eyes), Joseph Gordon-Levitt (500 days with her), Lucy Liu (The Panthers), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett), Neil Patrick Harris (Exemplary Girl), Alison Brie (GLOW), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), David Harbor (Black Widow), and karen fukahara (The Boys).