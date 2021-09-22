Luciano Camargo’s ex-wife calls Lívia Andrade ‘lover’

The ex-wife of the countryman Luciano Camargo, brother of Zezé di Camargo, decided to give her opinion on the recent controversy involving presenter Lívia Andrade. Through stories on her Instagram profile, Cléo Loyola detonated the former pupil of Silvio Santos declaring that she was the lover of businessman Marcos Araújo.

“Lívia Andrade, you went there together with Marcos, right? Because you are a lover. Lover yes, with a tough face! To be able to make the DNA of the child who really is his with the Petal, to make sure he doesn’t take another footprint on the Petal?”, mocked the ex of the country singer in her social networks.

And continued: “What a fear of being cuckold now, right? My love you know well, from the law of return you won’t run. Yes, you are a lover! you destroyed a family, almost ended the girl’s life, now you’re there with this fat frog, right? rock, just because you have money. Paying well, who does not turn lover my dear? The gang of lovers is only increasing and this time the leadership belongs to Lívia Andrade”, fired Loyola.

understand the case

This Tuesday morning (21st), presenter Lívia Andrade was caught accompanied by security guards belonging to businessman Marcos Araújo. The former SBT contractor was outside a building where the businessman was making a paternity recognition DNA test of the youngest son, Lucas.

Petal and Marcos were married and have two children together, Lorenzo, six years old, and Lucas, nine months old. When the child was born, the two had already separated. The influencer reported that the ex-husband has not met the child until today and has not legally assumed his paternity.

Pétala Barreiros’ sister, Yanka Barreiros, who is also a digital influencer, was the one who filmed Lívia Andrade surrounded by security guards and exposed the video on social networks. According to the influencer and entrepreneur, she took four armed security guards to the place where the DNA test was performed

“Intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas. In Lorenzo’s DNA, it was the same thing, he took his ex-wife, 3 lawyers and 6 armed security guards, not counting his sister. As if he needed it. Who would need protection would be my sister, right? But you can be sure that I will always be on my sister’s side.”, wrote Yanka in the record posted on his Instagram profile.

Lívia Andrade used her social networks to talk about the subject. Through a story on her Instagram profile that talked about the month of yellow September, known for its fight against suicide prevention, the actress wrote: “So… a lot of people post right? A lot of people talk right? A lot of people share right? But… will it apply on a daily basis??”, asked Lívia Andrade.