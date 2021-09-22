Luciano Hang’s mother’s death certificate was fraudulent at Prevent Senior, says dossier delivered to CPI – Politics

BRASILIA – THE dossier prepared by 15 doctors who claim to have worked for the health operator Prevent Senior, delivered to Covid’s Parliamentary Inquiry Commission (CPI), points out that the declaration of death from the businessman’s mother Luciano Hang, Regina Hang, “was rigged”. According to former employees of the network, the document attesting to the death “omitted the real reason for the death”, which would have been covid-19. Wanted, Hang did not return to contacts. The company denies irregularities.

Hang is a supporter of the president Jair Bolsonaro and encouraging the so-called “early treatment”, consisting of drugs without proven efficacy or contraindicated to treat the disease.

According to the doctors, the alleged fraud on Regina Hang’s death certificate is one of the “countless cases that were not properly reported”. The report on the entrepreneur’s mother is included in the chapter “On the alleged fraud in death certificates”, in the 60-page dossier delivered to the CPI.

The alleged irregularities in Prevent Senior’s procedures were revealed by GloboNews. O state also had access to the dossier delivered to Covid’s CPI.

The president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), stated this Wednesday, 22, that Luciano Hang “was able to take his mother to the moon, because he has the money for that”. “But she takes it to Prevent Senior. And there, according to the information, the death certificate does not state that she died by covid”, declared Aziz.

In a video posted on Instagram on February 5, Luciano Hang reported that his mother was asymptomatic and had “almost 95% of her lung taken” when she was taken to hospital. Regina Hang was admitted to the Hospital Sancta Maggiore, of the Prevent Senior network, in the Morumbi neighborhood of São Paulo.

The dossier states that she was admitted on December 31st and died on February 3rd. In the medical record, according to the doctors, there was information about the onset of symptoms, on December 23, and the adoption of early treatment, with hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and colchicine before entering Prevent Senior. On admission, according to information from doctors, she would have received ivermectin and experimental treatments.

In the video caption, the manager said that “until I was diagnosed with covid-19, I never gave my mother any prevention medication.” Luciano Hang said that his mother had a heart condition, diabetes, kidney failure, overweight and took “20 pills/day”.

“I wonder: would it be that if I had taken preventive treatment, wouldn’t I have saved my mother?” he said in the video.

According to the dossier, which cites the video published by Hang, the businessman’s claim “is not consistent with the information in the medical record”. According to the doctors, “Mrs. Regina Hang’s medical record proves that she used the kit before being hospitalized and that she repeated the treatment during hospitalization, as well as recording that her son, Mr Luciano Hang, was aware of the facts”.

“Like so many other cases of deaths in the Prevent Senior network resulting from covid-19 that were not properly informed to the authorities, Mrs. Regina Hang’s death certificate was fraudulent by omitting the real reason for her death”, says the document.

The article got in touch with businessman Luciano Hang, but he did not comment until the news was published.

Sought, Prevent Senior reaffirmed that there was no fraud in death certificates. Executive Director of the company, Pedro Benedito Batista Junior testifies to the CPI on Wednesday and denied that the operator has committed any irregularity.