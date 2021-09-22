Lula: Bolsonaro tries in NY to please the militiamen who support him, but shames Brazil





the former president squid, who leads polling intentions for the 2022 elections, criticized the president’s stance Jair Bolsonaro during the trip to New York. The former captain opened, on Tuesday 21, the 76th General Assembly of the United Nations.

“He went to New York without a mask. And he didn’t go because he didn’t know, but because this is Bolsonaro. He wanted to take a picture eating pizza on the street to tell the militiamen who support him that he is popular. He’s been eating while standing on the street because no restaurant has let him in,” fired the PT this Tuesday morning, in an interview with victorious radio, from Uberlândia (MG).

Bolsonaro arrived in New York on Sunday 19 accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, one of her sons, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PSL-SP), and ministers Gilson Machado (Tourism), Marcelo Queiroga (Health) and Augusto Heleno (General Secretariat).

Without the vaccine, the president is prevented, for example, from circulating in the inner area of ​​restaurants. On Monday 20, he had lunch at a Brazilian steakhouse that was prepared to prepare a kind of ‘puxadinho’, with outdoor tables surrounded by black fences. On the night of Sunday 19, he went to a pizzeria without internal tables and consumed the order at the entrance to the place.

“What he thinks is pride for him is shame for Brazil. He is not there representing the Bolsonaro family, but theoretically representing 213 million people. It should be respectful to Brazilian society and to the American norms of combating Covid”, criticized Lula.

When analyzing the surveys that project the 2022 elections, the PT member stated that “there is still a lot to be played”, but he said that he was “convinced that the PT has great potential to return to the presidency, because it was the victim of the greatest amount of lies already told against a party and against a person in the history of Brazil”.

“I’m happy with the surveys. They thought they had destroyed me, finished me. I had in 9 months 13 hours of National Newspaper against me, 59 magazine covers against me, almost 700 editorials against me. I’m here in one piece, with my head held high”.

