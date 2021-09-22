Lzaro Ramos does not renew with TV Globo after 18 years, says columnist

Lzaro Ramos (photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

Lzaro Ramos walks to leave the TV Globo, after 18 years of partnership. The information is exclusive to the column of Lo days, from Metropoles. According to the results, the relationship between artist and broadcaster continues to be one of mutual respect, but, by mutual agreement, the bond will not be renewed.

The actor and director’s current contract with the broadcaster runs until the end of September. From then on, Lzaro will be free of ties and move on with other projects. Still, it can still be seen on the air for a long time.

Ramos is in the next season of under pressure and also participated in the second season of Aruanas. For Globo Filmes, the now film director, will soon release the feature films Silence of rain and the thriller Provisional Measure, besides the childish DPA – Blue Building Detectives.

Lzaro Ramos and his debut as a filmmaker

Debuting as a director with Thriller Provisional Measure, Lzaro Ramos confessed that he felt jealous when he saw Tas acting opposite Alfred Enoch in the film: “(…) The relationship scenes, of kissing, it was crazy … When it was too real, my heart would race. It’s looking real because it’s good. It’s embarrassing that this works here. I had to tell me that (laughs)”, confessed Ramos.

The film takes place in a dystopian future and mixes genres such as humor, thriller and comedy to tell a story that begins with the news of financial exploitation for blacks because of slavery. It ends up not materializing and what happens is the practice of a provisional measure that determines the return of “citizens of accentuated melanin” to Africa.