Madeleine McCann’s mother returns to work after 14 years of searching for the girl | World

Madeleine McCann’s mother returned to work in medicine 14 years after her daughter disappeared in Portugal, during a family trip. The information was published by The Sun newspaper after confirmation from a source close to Kate McCann.

According to the newspaper, Kate is working in healthcare facilities in the city of Leicester, England, and the decision to return was motivated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Kate is back to work as a doctor. She is helping local hospitals but does not perform surgery. There is a huge demand for qualified doctors during these unprecedented times,” a source told the newspaper.

The doctor sometimes works at the same hospital as her husband, Gerry, who is a cardiologist.

“Kate is enjoying doing her part and helping out, but we hardly ever see the couple now. Both are very busy,” said the family friend.

remember the case

Madeleine disappeared from her room at the Hotel Ocean Club, Praia da Luz, in 2007. The disappearance triggered an international search and led to several clues, which turned out to be false over the years. In interviews, Kate and Gerry always said they were hopeful that it would be possible to find the girl.

German Christian Brueckner was named the prime suspect in the June 2020 kidnapping. Although the body was never found and Brueckner has not confessed to the crime, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said there is “concrete evidence” that the girl was killed in the country where it disappeared.

Brueckner’s attorney, Friedrich Fulscher, insists the client is unrelated to the Madeleine case. A sex offender with several convictions, including for sexual abuse of children, he lived in the Algarve between 1995 and 2007 and robbed hotels and vacation apartments, as well as dealing drugs, according to German police. British police still treat the record as a disappearance.