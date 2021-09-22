Manchester City takes fright, but runs over with a goal by De Bruyne and eliminates giant team in the English League Cup

O Manchester City is classified for the next stage of the English League Cup. This Tuesday, Pep Guardiola’s team turned on Wycombe Wanderers and thrashed 6-1 at Etihad Stadium, advancing to the 4th phase of the competition.

Brandon Hanlan gave the hosts a scare and opened the scoring at 22 of the 1st time. In the first half, De Bruyne tied, Mahrez turned and Foden extended. In the second half, Ferrán Torres scored the fourth goal, Mahrez scored the fifth and Cole Palmer closed the account.

Wycombe currently ranks 5th in the English 3rd division. Centenary club, the Wanderers lived the peak of their history two seasons ago, when they moved up to the 2nd division under the leadership of the attacking idol Adebayo Akinfenwa, a giant over 100kg who became a personality in England due to his physical size.

Akinfenwa was on the field, but he could not avoid the rout, nor leave his mark.

Championship status

Manchester City advances to the 4th phase, which will have a draw to define the clashes this Wednesday. Wycombe Wanderers is out.

The guy: Phil Foden

The 21-year-old striker is more than a reality. On Tuesday, he scored a great goal dropping a left leg bomb, from outside the area, with a big curve that deceived the Wycombe goalkeeper. As a bonus, he also gave two assists: one for De Bruyne, the other for Ferran Torres.

It was bad: Akinfenwa

Akinfenwa and Lavia in City x Wycombe Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Despite his charisma, forward Adebayo Akinfenwa was unable to create himself in Manchester City’s defense. One of the few highlights was a collision with goalkeeper Steffen, reserve of Brazilian Ederson.

upcoming games

Manchester City is facing a game against Chelsea in the Premier League this Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT), with LIVE and EXCLUSIVE transmission for Star+ subscribers.

Wycombe visits MK Dons for the 3rd English division.