Manchester United sets names to replace Pogba if player does not renew

Already looking to the future and planning the next season, Manchester United is trying to renew the contract of midfielder Paul Pogba, who has a contract until June 2022. However, at the same time as the attempt, the club is already studying names to enter the Board sights if the Frenchman leaves Old Trafford.

According to the British press, the team’s priority is Declan Rice, from West Ham. Incumbent on the England team, the player is only 22 years old and is one of the promises of the Premier League. However, the financial side could hinder the plans, as the Hammers are asking for at least 117 million euros (R$731 million at the current price).

If that doesn’t happen, United already has a plan B. According to the newspaper ‘The Sun’, Franck Kessié, from Milan, is the second option. The player is also in his final months of contract and so far has not renewed. Barcelona and PSG are also in contention for the 24-year-old athlete.

Closing the list of possible names to replace Pogba is fellow countryman Tanguy Ndombélé, from Tottenham. With Nuno Espírito Santo, the player has not had space in the team, being left out of those listed in some matches.

As for Pogba, who has not yet defined his future, the Spanish newspaper ‘Mundo Deportivo’ reported that Barcelona is one of those interested in his signing.