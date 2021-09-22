Manchete’s classic, Dona Beija will be re-recorded for streaming

The soap opera kisses lady will get a remake. According to information from Patrícia Kogut, from the O Globo newspaper, the new scriptwriters of the plot, which was successful in 1986, are negotiating with the streaming platforms.

The project will feature Portuguese author António Barreira, winner of the Emmy, as well as former Globo screenwriter Renata Jhin. Written by Wilson Aguiar Filho and directed by Herval Rossano, the soap opera had its rights acquired by the producer Forest.

The plot, for those who didn’t follow, was based on the real story of Ana Jacinta de São José, known as Dona Beija and who lived in the city of Araxá, Minas Gerais, in the 19th century. In the serial, she, played by Maitê Proença, falls in love with Antônio Sampaio, played by Gracindo Júnior, a man from a conservative family.

The girl, however, becomes a target of Mota (Carlos Alberto Soares), the King’s ombudsman, and is kidnapped to become his lover. In revenge, Dona Beija has sex with other men in exchange for jewels and gold until she gets rich.

Upon returning to her old love, the girl finds Antônio married, is disappointed and decides to open a brothel. She then becomes famous as a courtesan and scandalizes the locals. The remake promises to address issues such as empowerment and racial issues, also bringing current issues.

Remember that this will be the first soap opera produced by Floresta. The producer is responsible for making programs such as De Vacation With Ex Brasil, Shark Tank Brasil and Lady Night, as well as series such as Rio Connection, in partnership with Globo and Sony.

Speaking of Rio Connection, Globo selected three important actors to be part of the series’ cast. Maria Casadevall, Nicolas Prattes and Carla Salle will be part of the project.

Directed by Mauro Lima, the series will be entirely in English. Recordings will begin later this year. Rodrigo Simas even had to leave the cast, as he will join Globoplay’s As Aventuras de José e Durval series.

Besides him, another casualty that Rio Connection suffered was with Johnny Massaro. The actor will not be able to reconcile the project with the recordings of Verdades Secretas 2, scheduled to premiere in October this year.