Maracanã dawns with many lines before Flamengo x Barcelona; see service | Flamengo

On a day of Flamengo x Barcelona in the semifinal of the Libertadores, Maracanã dawned with queues at two of its box offices. Dozens of Fla fans are currently on the outskirts of the stadium to exchange tickets for the match, which takes place at 9:30 pm.

The service will be carried out between 9:00 am and 1:00 pm (GMT), at ticket offices 1 and 2. There are, in total, eight ticket exchange points (see below).

Fans queue at Maracanã to exchange tickets for Flamengo x Barcelona — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

2 of 2 Fans queue at Maracanã to exchange tickets for Flamengo x Barcelona — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge Fans line up at Maracanã to exchange tickets for Flamengo x Barcelona — Photo: Tébaro Schmidt / ge

This Tuesday, there were also reports of long lines, but in laboratories accredited to carry out Covid-19 tests.

Find out what is needed to collect tickets:

Ticket withdrawal began on Tuesday and continues on Wednesday, the day of the game. It is necessary to exchange the purchase voucher for the physical ticket and the Maracanã access bracelet. For this, it is necessary to present the following documents (originals and copies):

Voucher generated at the time of purchase, completed, printed and signed;

Official document with photo;

Half-price voucher (if half-price ticket is purchased);

Vaccination booklet according to the schedule by age group established by the Municipal Health Department of Rio de Janeiro: 50 years or more must present proof of the second dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer); up to 49 years old must present proof of the first dose (or single dose, in the cases indicated by the manufacturer).

-Antigen test with negative result (non-reactive) performed in one of the accredited laboratories between 5:30 pm on 9/20/2021 and 4:00 pm on 9/22/2021 (click here and see the list of available laboratories).

See the list of places to exchange tickets:

Maracanã – Ticket Offices 1 and 2

Day 21/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 8 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 1 pm.

Sambódromo – Corner of R.Benedito Hipólito with R. Marquês de Sapucaí

Day 21/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Gávea (club members) – Counter next to the collection sector.

Avenida Borges de Medeiros, 997 – Lagoa – Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 21/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm.

Gávea – External ticket office

Rua Ministro Raul Machado, near Praça Nossa Senhora Auxiliadora.

Day 21/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Opening hours from 9 am to 7 pm.

Downtown – Parking near Americanas Express

Avenida das Américas nº500 – Barra, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 21/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 7 pm.

Shopping Nova América – Parking / Blue Entrance, close to access C

Av. Pastor Martin Luther King Jr. – Del Castilho, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 21/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Estrada do Portela, nº222, Store 309, 3rd floor – Madureira, Rio de Janeiro – RJ.

Day 21/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 9 pm.

Day 22/09/2021 – Open from 10 am to 7 pm.

Caio Martins Sports Complex

Rua Presidente Backer, S/N – Icaraí, Niterói – RJ