Marcelo Chamusca leaves Náutico a month after taking charge of the club | nautical

Náutico decided to end the relationship with coach Marcelo Chamusca this Wednesday, a day after the loss to Londrina, at home, in the 25th round of Serie B. The information was confirmed on the club’s social networks, which stated that the termination is gave “in common agreement”. The professional, announced on August 18, stayed at Aflitos for just over a month.

The bad result against Londrina was added to other setbacks by Chamusca, who failed to make Náutico return to the good moment in Serie B, when he was still directed by Hélio dos Anjos and led the competition for a good part of the first round.

Under the command of Chamusca, Nautico played six games. He won one (first, against CSA), drew two and lost three. The advantage is 28% of the points played, with eight goals conceded and five scored.

The bad results, the distance to the G-4 (now nine points behind Timbu) and the team’s performance were decisive for the coach’s fall.

With his departure, Náutico has already started looking for a new coach, the third of the season. For next Friday’s game, against Remo, in the 26th round of Serie B, Timbu should have an interim at the edge of the lawn.