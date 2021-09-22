Maria Casadevall introduces girlfriend and exchanges kisses at movie premiere

Maria Casadevall made her first public appearance with her girlfriend, Bahian percussionist Larissa Mares, and gave her a kiss in front of photographers this Tuesday night (9/21), in São Paulo.

Hand in hand, the two arrived together at the premiere of the film Girl on the Bike, starring the actress. The artist also showed her new look, with very short and platinum hair, and also bet on a plaid suit and black shirt to compose the look.

In a recent interview with the magazine Ela, from the newspaper O Globo, Casadevall talked about the current relationship.

“I have been in a relationship for a year and a half with a very wonderful woman. She is from Bahia and a percussionist. He had already had some experiences with women, but not long-term relationships. I realized that heterosexuality was compulsory for me, I unconsciously saw it as a rule. And, when I understood and listened to my body, and through the encouragement to see other women, I felt free to live what I wanted,” he declared.

In Garota da Moto, directed by Luis Pinheiro, Maria Casadevall plays Joana, a mother who works as a motogirl and who discovers a scheme to enslave women, which leads her to become involved in a dangerous underworld that could cost her life.