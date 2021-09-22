Marina Miranda, Dona Charanga, dies at the age of 90; remember other ‘Escolinha’ actors who died | Pop & Art

The actress and comedian Marina Miranda, 90 years old, died this Monday (20) in Rio. The interpreter of Dona Charanga of the “Escola do Professor Raimundo” was hospitalized since Sunday (19) at Hospital Miguel Couto, in Leblon, in South Zone.

The actress, who suffered from Alzheimer’s, had a urinary tract infection and lung disease.

Marina Miranda died less than two months after Orlando Drummond, who was her colleague at “Escolinha”, in the role of Seu Peru. See cast actors from the series who died:

Orlando Drummond, Your Peru (2021)

Orlando Drummond dies at the age of 101; remember career

Actor, comedian and voice actor Orlando Drummond died at the age of 101 in Rio, on July 27, 2021. The artist became famous by playing the character Seu Peru, at “Professor Raimundo’s Little School”, and by dubbing iconic characters such as Scooby- Doo and Popeye. Orlando died at home, in Vila Isabel, in the North Zone, of multiple organ failure. Know more.

Lucio Mauro, Aldemar Vigário (2019)

Lúcio Mauro conquered generations with unforgettable characters

Actor and comedian Lúcio Mauro died in May 2019, aged 92, in Rio. He was hospitalized at Clínica São Vicente, in the South Zone of Rio, for about two months, with respiratory problems. One of the biggest names in humor in Brazil, he participated in programs such as “Chico City” (1973), “Os Trapalhões” (1989) and “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” (1990). Know more.

Zilda Cardoso, Dona Catifunda (2019)

The actress Zilda Cardoso, Dona Catifunda, dies at the age of 83

Actress Zilda Cardoso died at the age of 83, in São Paulo, in December 2019. She was known and loved by Brazilians for playing the character Dona Catifunda. Zilda Cardoso from São Paulo only reinforced her natural accent a little and added Portuguese mistakes to compose her great character. Know more.

Jorge Loredo, Zé Cutetinho (2015)

The comedian Jorge Loredo, Zé Bonitinho, dies

The interpreter of “Zé Bonitinho, the danger of women”, died at the age of 89, in March 2015. He was hospitalized at Hospital São Lucas, in Copacabana, in the South Zone of Rio, treating a severe Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) and a Pulmonary Emphysema. Know more.

Chico Anysio trained comedians at the Escola do Professor Raimundo

The artist who for more than 60 years cheered millions of Brazilians died at the age of 80, on March 23, 2012, from multiple organ failure caused by an infection originating in the lung. The master of “Escolinha do Professor Raimundo” had featured her as a painting in other programs since the 1980s. She became an independent attraction in 1990. On air until 2002, the comedian launched a whole generation of comedians. Read more.

Lupe Gigliotti, Owner Scholastica (2010)

1 of 1 Lupe Gigliotti — Photo: TV Globo/Márcio de Souza Lupe Gigliotti — Photo: TV Globo/Márcio de Souza