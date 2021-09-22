‘Marvel vs Capcom 2’ can get remastered version

studio head Digital Eclipse, Mike Mika confirmed during an interview with GamerHubTV who are talking to Walt Disney and Capcom about the possibility of a remaster for ‘Marvel vs Capcom 2‘.

There is still no agreement signed, however.

In recent years, Digital Eclipse has worked closely with the two companies on launching several retro collections, including The Disney Afternoon Collection and Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection.

‎The studio, under the name of Backbone Entertainment, had already developed a ‘Marvel vs Capcom 2’ port on ‎‎Xbox 360‎‎ and ‎‎PS3‎‎ in 2009, but were eventually removed from each system’s digital store in 2013 after Capcom’s contract with Marvel expired .‎

‎“In a way, because we were the last to play this game, we feel like the child who was affected by the parents’ divorce”, Mika said.

“I can’t even read my Twitter messages without having to deal with fans asking for #FreeMvC2. The reaction has been incredible, and both Disney and Capcom have seen it loud and clear. There are some discussions about this, and we’re trying to see how far we can go,” concluded.