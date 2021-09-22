Masked Singer’s least secret secret, Sandra de Sá is revealed as Sunflower · TV News

After surprising the public and the judges by revealing Renata Ceribelli as Brigadeiro or Alexandre Borges as Onça-Pintada, The Masked Singer Brasil this Tuesday (21) had to comply with the schedule to confirm what everyone already knew before the debut of program: Sandra de Sá is behind the Sunflower mask.

The revelation was so obvious that Ivete Sangalo didn’t even try to force the show’s judges to guess who was the famous one — avoiding the embarrassment that occurred with Boi-Bumbá, when all participants bet on Marrone, who was visibly frustrated at being discovered .

“We want to thank you very much for your brilliance on this stage. This competition rises with the participation of these wonderful artists”, praised Ivete before revealing Girassol’s identity.

Globo still profited a little more by putting a break before the moment to take off the mask, but the moment was so expected that Eduardo Sterbitch sang “Who are you? Sandra!” when calling the commercials.

After taking off the mask, the singer revealed that she is claustrophobic and that she suffered from being inside the tight costume. The situation got even more frustrating after all the jurors found out that she was the masked one, but she still needed to perform in disguise.

How was The Masked Singer Brasil?

Voted best singer of last week, Monster won free pass this Tuesday (21). The other six remaining masked men faced each other in the following clashes: Alligator x Macaw, Unicorn x Sunflower and Astronaut x Mirrored Cat.

The game has also gained a new dynamic: the masked ones now tell one truth and two lies about their lives — without, of course, revealing what the correct information is. Tips are reproduced below.

The first to perform was Jacaré, who sang the funk Vou Desafiar Você, by MC Sapão (1978-2019). Rodrigo Lombardi bet that Fafy Siqueira was behind the mask, while Simone was for Vera Fischer. Eduardo Sterbitch kicked Elba Ramalho, but Taís Araujo wanted the singer Luiz Caldas. Invited judge, Fernanda Gentil passed by Bruno de Luca, Paulo Ricardo, but nailed Mart’Nália.

I love dresses

I’ve performed with symphony orchestra

I collect miniatures

Arara bet once again on the female sertanejo and sang Medo Bobo, by the duo Maiara & Maraisa, in a performance that even featured a scenic cage. Rodrigo said he thought it was Cris Vianna, but he’s about to change his mind. Fernanda Gentil, who was Simone’s bet the week before, kicked Camila Pitanga. Sterbitch tried Viviane Araujo, Taís risked Nany People, and Simone went to Quitéria Chagas.

I’m very good at somersaults

I love snakes

I read magazine backwards

Unicorn enchanted the judges with A Tua Voz, by Gloria Groove. Tais bet on Aline Wirley, from Rouge. Lombardi insisted on Priscilla Alcantara, while Edu kicked Any Gabrielly. Fernanda was from Mariana Nolasco; and Simone, by Isadora Pompeo.

I’ve lived abroad

I used to be a model

I love driving

With an identity not secret since its first appearance, Girassol also ventured into funk with Glamurosa, a classic by MC Marcinho. As everyone already knows that the mask is Sandra de Sá, Ivete Sangalo asked the jurors to just react, instead of risking guesses.

I hate ironing

I love staying at home

I hate TV shows that talk about history

To open the third duel of the night, the Astronaut sang Certain Things, by Lulu Santos. Taís started the hunches with Luis Lobianco, while Simone was from Fabiano, from the duo with César Menotti. Fernanda joined the absurd wave of her colleagues and kicked Ary Fontoura. Lombardi bet on César Mello, while Edu closed with Sergio Guizé.

I almost was a cop

I almost was a volleyball player

I almost was a painter

The last performance of the night was with Gata Espelhada, who sang Irreplaceable, by Beyoncé. Fernanda Gentil joked that the American singer herself came to Brazil to participate in the reality show. Taís bet on Negra Li, while Simone wanted to nail Lexa, but preferred to go from Kelly Key. Sterbitch was for Pocah, while Lombardi risked Manu Gavassi.

I’m leonine

I did Olympic gymnastics when I was a child

I’m the only daughter

Jacaré, Unicórnio and Gata Espelhada prevailed, putting Arara, Girassol and Astronauta in the spotlight. The judges decided to save the third to “set the playground on fire”, leaving the other two on the brink of elimination in a final performance.

To survive, Girassol sang As Rosas Não Falam, a hit by Cartola (1908-1980). Arara, on the other hand, released her voice and even cried with É, by Gonzaguinha (1945-1991). Despite recognizing Sandra de Sá’s talent and importance to the history of music, the judges decided to eliminate Girassol and keep in the competition the masquerade whose identity they have not yet discovered.

