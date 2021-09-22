Maurcio and former base player call Cruzeiro na Justia; see values

Maurcio scored five goals for Cruzeiro in the 2020 season (Photo: Gladyston Rodrigues/EM DA Press – 09/26/2020)

O



cruise



reached 211 cases in the Regional Labor Court of Minas Gerais. The most recent are from the middle



Maurcio



, who defends Internacional, and the forward



Marcelo



, highlighted in the base categories of the club, but which has not established itself in the professional cast. Added together, the causes outweigh



R$1.8 million



.

Information from Maurcio’s website



ge.globe



. The value of the action distributed this Tuesday at the 28th Labor Court of Belo Horizonte in



BRL 1,088,669.98



. The midfielder collects funds outstanding from the period in which he defended the main group, from July 2019 to November 2020, with six goals and three assists in 41 games.

Maurcio left Cruzeiro for Internacional, which paid R$1.2 million for his economic rights and involved William Pottker in the negotiation. In February 2021, the celestial club ceded another 10% of the “pass” to Colorado and received striker Bruno Jos in exchange.

Regarding Marcelo, the



supersports



had initial petition access in the 12th Labor Court of BH that requires



BRL 753,553.84



referring to overdue salaries of 2020 and 2021, 13th of 2020, one-third of vacation, FGTS, compensatory clause and indemnity for harassment and moral distress due to late payments. Marcelo in action for Cruzeiro in the 1-0 victory over Cear, for the 2018 Brazilian Championship (Photo: Bruno Haddad/Cruzeiro EC – 06/03/2018)

When it lent Marcelo to Paran, from January 10th to November 30th, 2020, Cruzeiro pledged to pay 100% of monthly maturities of R$20,000.00. At the access to Figueirense, from February 10th to July 16th, 2021, he agreed to pay 75% (R$15,000.00).

However, Fox failed to pay half of the salary for October 2020, as well as the full remuneration of December 2020, April 2021, May 2021, June 2021, July 2021 and August 2021. Therefore, Marcelo’s lawyer filed the request for indirect termination of the relationship in force until December 31, 2022.

Marcelo had a good performance in Cruzeiro’s under-20 team, when he scored 13 goals in 28 matches in the 2018 season. In the top team, however, he didn’t please the crowd in the four games he played on the field. Later, it was loaned to Ipatinga, Vitria, Paran, Figueirense and, finally, Betim Futebol.