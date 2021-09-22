Mayor puts Rio de Janeiro as candidate to host the Club World Cup this year | soccer

Rio de Janeiro intends to host the 2021 Club World Cup. The information was disclosed this Tuesday by Mayor Eduardo Paes, in a live broadcast on social networks. The decision was made after Japan withdrew and FIFA sought a new venue to host the tournament.

– We’re working on it. It’s Rio’s wish, as Japan canceled the final there. It would be very interesting to bring it to Rio. I’m talking to CBF, with other directors, to see what we can do. It has connections, contacts with FIFA. It’s not simple, it seems that there is a predilection to make this final in Asia. There must be something with private sponsors, I’m not an expert on the subject. But we are working to make that happen. So the flamenguists believe that I’m doing this for them, in their habit of thinking that they are in every Club World Cup final. I’m hoping it will be, but I don’t know if it will.

A Vasco fan, Eduardo Paes also joked with Flamengo fans with the possibility of the club playing in the final of the competition – Flamengo is in the semifinals of the Libertadores and can guarantee a place if they are champions.

– People think that when I talk about the Club World Cup, I’m talking about Flamengo. But it’s a certain arrogance for the Flamengo player to think that he’s already in the final of the Club World Cup. That happened, at least yet. I’m not rooting against it, I’m rooting for Flamengo to go to the final. God willing Flamengo will be representing Rio and Brazil in the final of the Club World Cup – said Paes in a joking tone.

If chosen as the venue, Rio de Janeiro will host the event organized by FIFA for the second time. The city was also host to the 2000 edition, in which Corinthians beat Vasco in the final, at Maracanã.

