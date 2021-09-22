MC Gui freaks out with Dayane Mello in ‘A Fazenda 13’

Dayane Mello has already gained a new rival within ‘The Farm 13‘(Record). The youngest funk player in the edition, MC Gui, has publicly declared that he doesn’t like the Brazilian model. This Tuesday (21), the eve of Roça, the participants are in high spirits and a confusion has already stirred the climate of peace in Itapecerica da Serra (SP).

MC Gui revealed that during the party he saw Dayane Mello make an ugly sign. According to the singer, the person gave the middle finger to Sthe Matos, who was very embarrassed. The former Big Brother Italia denied it and even so the funkeiro insisted that it was true: “Do you think I’m going to be accusing you on national television?”

Hitting the opponent and defending himself from the accusation in front of the other famous people, Dayane Mello said that MC Gui has the profile of someone who lies: “I guess! I guess! I think you have the right face for that! It has the face to really poison me and do this. Because a person who will remember that after two, three days, when everyone did something much worse, a finger”.

The resident of the stall said that he was on the side of Sthe Matos, when Dayane Mello made the sign that means a curse word: “The moment you showed it to her, I was on her side.” The ex-sister of the ‘Grande Fratello Vip‘ ends up thinking that the musician is reversing the situation. MC Gui then retorts: “Not. Are you listening or do you not understand what I’m talking about?”.

The shack began to gain strength when Dayane reinforced that the co-worker would be lying: “I didn’t do it. And if I did, it wasn’t even for you. I didn’t even see you! It’s not you, a 23-year-old boy who will judge me as my son”. MC Gui then curses the participant: “Fake ass*!”.

The tone remains high and Dayane points out the mistakes of Nego do Borel’s rival: “Coming to talk about humanity? Will see your mistakes. A finger?”. MC Gui decides to accuse the model of constantly disrespecting him and reinforces that the model will not be able to destabilize him within A Fazenda 13.

“Bring more stuff from outside you won’t fix anything with me. What I am I am demonstrating here, you are different too. Showing the middle finger to others, disrespecting others. This is not cool, no daughter! You did this to me. I almost owned to say that you do this, almost every day with me”, shot MC Gui.