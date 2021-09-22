MC Livinho fumbles with the ball, ‘delivers’ after being decisive in his debut and loses the 1st as a professional player

MC Livinho met this Tuesday (21) his first loss as a professional player. O Sao Caetano, a team that bet on funkeiro as an athlete, was defeated 3-0 by Taubaté in the Copa Paulista.

And one of the goals had direct participation from Livinho, as it was in the draw against Portuguesa, the funkeiro’s first appearance. But, if in the debut, the musician decided for his own team, on Wednesday, he ended up handing it over to his rival.

At 29 minutes into the second half, when Taubaté was already winning 1-0, Livinho received it on the left flank and tried to dribble when he was surrounded by two. He fumbled with the ball, was disarmed, and the team from Vale do Paraíba expanded.

Taubaté’s first goal was scored by Kauê, formerly of Palmeiras, after São Caetano lost a penalty, with Marcelinho, revealed by Corinthians.

Livinho entered the second half and saw Taubaté expand on the field with Anderson Magrão, after his mistake, and then with Garcez, in the final minutes of the match.

Livinho regrets bid against Taubaté Caique Toledo/EC Taubate

As a result, São Caetano de Livinho is bottom of group D of the Copa Paulista, with one point, one position above Taubaté, fourth, which has three points – Portuguesa, Atibaia and Juventus have four.

São Caetano returns to the field next Friday (24), against Atibaia.