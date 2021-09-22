MC Mirella has a fit of jealousy after seeing Dynho and Mileide together in A Fazenda 13 · TV News

MC Mirella got angry after seeing a scene in which Dynho Alves and Mileide Mihaile appear playing in A Fazenda 2021. In the images, the girl does a dance for her fellow prisoner and puts her arm next to his. “Who is this?”, fired the funkeira through her Twitter account.

The video was released on social networks this Tuesday (21). After learning about what had happened, the singer’s wife had a fit of jealousy.

“I deserve it, right? I’ll go grab her boy too,” continued Mirella in another publication. Annoyed with the scene, the funkeira did not stop there and stated that she will not stop complaining when faced with any situation involving her husband.

“Oxi, the boy is mine, I think what I want”, she reacted, who continued: “I think what I want. It’s my Twitter, I really complain, leave me”, she added. Through the microblog, the funkeira also shared the video with her followers and subtitled the recording with a clown emoji.

Where to watch The Farm 13?

The only service that has a 24-hour rural reality broadcast, PlayPlus has the price of BRL 12.90 a month. Unlike what happened in previous seasons, Record’s platform now offers more than one camera for subscribers to follow what happens at the reality show’s headquarters.

The platform offers 14 days of free use for those who have never subscribed to the service. After this period, the user starts to pay R$ 12.90 per month. In addition to the nine cameras and full episodes of A Fazenda 13, Record’s streaming offers soap operas, series, newscasts and programs shown on the station.

According to the PlayPlus website, the current value will be valid for subscriptions made until the 19th. From September 20th, the price will be readjusted to BRL 15.90 a month. The platform allows access to up to four screens simultaneously.

Learn all about reality shows with the podcast O Brasil Tá Vendo

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube to check out our daily newsletters, interviews and live videos