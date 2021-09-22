Meet the live-action cast

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya, the live-action adaptation of The Knights of the Zodiac, begins to take on more and more form, and this time, more names have been confirmed in the cast, according to the website Hollywood Reporter.

The production features names like Mackenyu (Circle of Fire: The Uprising), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle), Sean Bean (Game of Thrones), Famke Janssen (X-Men: The Movie), Nick Stahl ( The Terminator 3), Diego Tinoco (On ​​My Block) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick: Parabellum).

The manga and anime created by Masami Kurumada was introduced in 1986 and tells the story of the Knights of the Zodiac (or Saints, in the original) who use constellation-based powers. They are brought together to defend the Goddess Athena from the forces of evil.

In the adaptation, Mackenyu will play the protagonist Seiya, an orphan who awakens the mystical energy of the cosmos and embarks on a journey to conquer Pegasus’ Greek armor. In addition, he will meet Sienna, played by Iseman, a young woman struggling to control her divine powers.

Bean will play Alman Kiddo, mentor and responsible for recruiting Seiya into the order of Knights he founded after discovering Athena reincarnated on Earth. Meanwhile, Tinoco will play a man hired to assassinate the goddess.

It is worth remembering that Janssen, whose role has yet to be revealed, had already revealed in March 2021 that he was in the cast of the adaptation and that recordings had been postponed due to the pandemic.

Knights of the Zodiac: Saint Seiya was announced in 2017 and is being produced by Toei Animation in partnership with Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions and The Really Good Film Company. The screenplay is by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Street) and Tomek Bagiński, producer of The Witcher series, is the director.

There is no debut forecast for the live-action adaptation.

