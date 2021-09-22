Mercado Livre surpasses Vale as the most valuable company in Latin America

While the shareholders of Voucher (VALLEY3) lament the effects of the new fall of iron ore — which melted 8.8% in the port of Qingdao this Monday (20) — on the shares of the miner, who invests in the Free market (negotiated at B3 with BDR MELI34) gained reasons to smile amidst the crash that affects the entire stock market.

The Argentine e-commerce giant, which has shares listed on Nasdaq and a large presence in Brazil, won the post of most valuable company in Latin America after the Brazilian mining company loses BRL 43.6 billion in market value last week, when it accumulated fall of about 9%.

The fall in shares brought down the market value of Vale to $81 billion (approximately BRL 432 billion, at the current price), against $93 billion (R$ 496 billion) from the Free Market, according to data from the consulting firm Economatica.

See the top ten companies in the Economática ranking, including five Brazilian companies:

Company (country) Market value* in billions of USD Free Market (ARG) BRL 93.3 Valley (BRA) BRL 81.7 Wal Mart of Mexico (MEX) BRL 63.3 Petrobras (BRA) BRL 62 America Movil (MEX) BRL 60.3 Itaú Unibanco (BRA) BRL 49.4 Ambev (BRA) BRL 46.6 Marvell Technology Group (BER) BRL 41.9 BeiGene (CYM) BRL 37.5 Bradesco (BRA) BRL 34

*Until September 17, 2021

In addition to the impact on prices, the current situation of iron ore has hindered Vale’s marriage with analysts and threatens its position as “the darling of the financial market”.

UBS, for example, downgraded the recommendation of Vale’s shares from “buy” to “sell” for the shares last Friday (17). Analysts at the Swiss bank also reduced from US$22 to US$15 the target price of ADRs — receipts for shares of the Brazilian mining company traded in New York.

If the wave of declines in the commodity — which has reached more than 60% since May — continues, the mining company’s shares may be even more harmed. But, after all, what causes iron ore to lose more than half its value?

See also: new 2008 CRISIS on the radar? China default drops stocks around the world | Understand:

Iron ore — top to bottom in three months

With today’s result, the price of iron ore was below US$ 100 per ton for the first time in over a year. In May this year, the commodity was worth US$ 237.57 at the Chinese port, a benchmark for the sector.

The main reasons behind the retreat, which ended the upward cycle observed in the first months of this year, can be seen below:

China presses quotes: in recent weeks, the Asian Giant has reduced steel production and limited demand for the international market to contain the country’s rising inflation and possible speculation with the price of the commodity;

Weaker recovery: Another factor that worries international investors is the economic recovery of the main countries in the world. Both China and the United States had weak data on industrial production and economic activity last week;