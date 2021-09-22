Messi has a left knee injury and loses his team against Metz

PSG announced today that Lionel Messi had an MRI performed on his left knee. The exam found signs of a bone bruise, and the Argentine will be reassessed in 48 hours. In this way, he will embezzle the Paris club in the match against Metz, tomorrow, for the French Championship.

According to a statement from the club, Messi suffered a blow to his left knee in last Sunday’s 2-1 victory against Lyon.

The 30 shirt went blank in his first game at the Parque dos Príncipes and got angry when he was replaced by coach Mauricio Pochettino 30 minutes into the second half.

On the way out of the field, Pochettino reached out to greet Messi, who walked past the coach and looked at the commander after giving way to Hakimi.

After the match, the coach was asked about Messi’s reaction and downplayed the episode.

“Everyone knows we have great players. The decision was made for the starting 11, and then we think about what’s best for each player. These are decisions that sometimes go well, sometimes they don’t. But they’re decisions we need to make.” he said.

“I asked him (Messi) how he was doing. He said okay,” he added.

After three games in the PSG shirt, the striker still hasn’t hit the net.