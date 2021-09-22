Messi vs Pochettino? Newspaper recalls a player’s confusion after substitutions after controversy with coach

Lionel Messi has never been a character of many confusions. Still, the Argentine ace got involved in some. The most recent occurred last Sunday (19), when, when he was substituted in the match against the Lyon, did not greet coach Mauricio Pochettino.

But this is not the first time Messi has ‘rebelled’ with a substitution. Used to playing the matches completely in the Barcelona, the Argentine has already shown discontent that led to crises, as the daily recalled Daily Mail.

The most famous was in January 2015. Coming back from vacation, the number 10 shirt was left on the bench by Luis Enrique, but he didn’t like the coach’s decision, who came to swing in office. Sporting director Andoni Zubizarreta, in turn, was fired. The player entered the field at halftime and helped the team to recover against the real society.

But it wasn’t only with Luis Enrique that the Argentine ‘mocked up’. In Guardiola’s first season, when Barça was winning 4-0 the Valence, Messi was taken off the field with nine minutes to go. The next day, he refused to train and was only replaced again that year.

Another mess involving Pep Guardiola was in the following season. The reason? Ibrahimovic. With the Swede acting centralized, Leo even sent a message to the coach in which he complained about not being the star of the team anymore. This made him return to the center of the attack, and Ibra left the club at the end of the year complaining about his ‘preference’ for shirt 10.

The Argentine star’s last confusion with the Blaugrana shirt was after the departure of Ernesto Valverde, a coach who had a good relationship with the star. His resignation was not well received by him, who criticized Abidal in an Instagram publication.

Upon arrival of the new commander, Quique Setién, during a match against the Betis, Messi complained about the coach’s preference for Firpo over his longtime partner Jordi Alba. The exchange was made at half-time and Barça got the victory.