Microsoft updates tool to check compatibility with Windows 11

Software is clearly showing the details of the specifications of the analyzed system

Microsoft recently updated its tool to check your current computer’s compatibility with Windows 11: PC Health Check. The company didn’t give much information about what changed in the update, but we can see a very clear list of all the requirements needed for the new operating system. You can download the software directly from the links below:

Download PC Health Check 64-bit

Download PC Health Check 32-bit and ARM

The new version of the application is available for download on the official Microsoft page, but there you can You can only download if you are logged in to your account and participate in the Windows Insider Program. In the links above, you can download it faster and more directly. After downloading the installer, just run it and proceed with the installation, which shouldn’t take long.

Once the software is installed, you can open it and click “Check Now” for the tool to analyze your system’s specifications to see if it meets the requirements for Windows 11. Right after that, a window will open showing whether your PC is compatible with the new system or not, in addition to showing exactly the that does not meet the recommendations released by Microsoft.



Image: Screenshot/Diego Amorim



– Continues after advertising –

On the computer I’m using to write this news, for example, all the specs are compatible except the processor, which is too old to run Windows 11 stably according to Microsoft (it’s a Ryzem 5 2500U). By scrolling this page, you can see all the other requirements, such as RAM memory that must be at least 4GB, disk space that must be at least 64GB, a processor with at least two cores and 1GHz, and support for Secure Boot and TPM 2.0 enabled.

Many readers may run into compatibility issues for Windows 11 thanks to TPM 2.0, as even when the system supports this feature, it is usually disabled by default. So we created a video and some articles showing how to enable TPM 2.0 on motherboards of different brands.

ASUS Motherboard – See How to Enable TPM 2.0 to Install Windows 11

MSI Motherboard – See How to Enable TPM 2.0 to Install Windows 11



– Continues after advertising –

Gigabyte Motherboard – See How to Enable TPM 2.0 to Install Windows 11

It is not impossible to use Windows 11 on unsupported systems, as the user can install the new operating system from an installation media. Nonetheless, those who do will not have access to security and driver updates through Windows Update.

Windows 11 will be officially released by Microsoft on the day October 5th this year. Little to go!

…..

Are you thinking of buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in the main stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: Neowin