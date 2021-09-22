Midtjylland-DIN advances make the difference and Romildo changes Rodrigues’ contract; defender will have higher salary and bond until ’24

23-year-old defender has been the holder of Felipão in the Brazilian Championship and renewed his bond at CT Presidente Luiz Carvalho for two more seasons

For many years, Pedro Geromel and Walter Kannemann have positioned themselves as the strongest defender in Brazilian football. No wonder the Guild, with the two, won the Libertadores da América and the Copa do Brasil, confirming the reputation of “butterfly”. But since 2020, both have been suffering from too many injuries. This is more than expected, since they are over 30 years old, so the Tricolor tried to prepare the likely “replacements”.

And do you think Grêmio went to get them in the market? Nothing! Ruan and Rodrigues defended the tricolor goal, for example, in the capital victory against Flamengo, last Sunday (19), in the middle of Maracanã. Two boys meticulously prepared by the club. Ruan, by the way, is already sold to Sassuolo, from Italy, and is living his last months on loan at Tricolor.

Rodrigues, who arrived at the club in 2017 still new from ABC-RN, the story was different. There were several onslaughts from outside by the 23-year-old. The strongest came from Midtjylland, Denmark. The Nordic club even made two formal proposals, first for a loan and then with a percentage purchase, but Grêmio refused both to avoid a “new Ruan case”.

With the defender being able to sign a pre-contract soon – since he had a contract until the end of 2022 -, President Romildo Bolzan acted definitively this Tuesday (21).

According to the colleague Jeremiah Wernek, sectorist of the Grêmio in the UOL Sport, Grêmio extended Rodrigues’ contract until December 2024. Nico Wagner, gives Grenal radio, also stated that the shirt 26 received a considered salary increase. The defender, now Felipão’s starter, has played 24 times this season, the same number as the injured Geromel.