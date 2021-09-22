Miguel reaches an agreement with Fluminense and makes a move to Bragantino | soccer

The contract will run until December 2022, with an option to renew for another five years. In the agreement between the parties, it was defined that 50% of the economic rights of the player will remain with the São Paulo club, 30% with Fluminense and 20% with the athlete himself. The information was given first hand by reporter Heverton Guimarães, from Band, and confirmed by ge.

1 of 3 Miguel training at Fluminense in 2020 — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC Miguel training at Fluminense in 2020 — Photo: Mailson Santana FFC

In the coming days, Miguel and his staff will file a request with the Rio de Janeiro Court to ratify the agreement with Fluminense, which, consequently, will put an end to the judicial imbroglio between the parties. In the agreement, the midfielder will forego receiving the amount equivalent to the sum of their salaries until the end of their contract with Tricolor, which ran until the end of June 2022, an amount that he would be entitled to receive for the unilateral termination granted by the Court.

By keeping 30% of the economic rights with an eye on a future transfer, to end the imbroglio and for not having to pay the rest of the contract to the player, internally the agreement was seen with good eyes at Fluminense.

Miguel filed a lawsuit against the Flu in May this year asking for the termination of the contract. The process was filed by José Roberto Lopes, father and lawyer of the player, and he claimed not to pay the FGTS and delayed payment of a salary adjustment. At the time, Fluminense appealed. In August, Judge Daniela Valle da Rocha Muller granted the athlete’s contract termination.

Since he went to court, Miguel no longer trained at Fluminense and had been keeping fit with a private trainer. The 18-year-old midfielder even talked to Inter and Santos, but the clubs ended up backing down and the player ended up hitting Bragantino, a club that has invested in young players since being managed by Red Bull.

2 of 3 In the crosshairs of Inter after breaking up with Fluminense, Miguel maintains form on the beach while he waits for the future — Photo: Reproduction In the crosshairs of Inter after breaking up with Fluminense, Miguel maintains form on the beach while he waits for the future — Photo: Reproduction

Highlighted in the youth categories and considered one of Fluminense’s great promises in recent years, Miguel was promoted early to the main squad in 2019, at age 16, even before signing his first professional contract with the club.

3 of 3 Miguel Silveira, premiering at Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense Miguel Silveira, premiering at Fluminense — Photo: Lucas Merçon / Fluminense

The boy made his debut in July of that year, when he was fired against Cruzeiro in the quarter-finals of the Copa do Brasil, and started the play for João Pedro’s bicycle goal. Days later, he signed his first contract with Tricolor, in one of the last acts of Pedro Abad’s administration.

In 2020, the young midfielder came to stand out at the beginning of Carioca, but lost space and was little used for the rest of the season with coaches Odair Hellmann and Marcão. With little space, talks about renovation got stuck.

In 2021, Miguel once again had the opportunity with the mixed team of Flu at the beginning of the state championship, but he got injured right away on his debut and was unable to regain space. Annoyed with the poor performance at the club, the player’s father then decided to seek legal action.