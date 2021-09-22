‘Military coups are back’, UN Secretary-General warns

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, warned the United States and China, on Tuesday 21, against further degradation of the world already “on the edge of the precipice”, urging them to “dialogue” and “understanding” in opening of the United Nations Annual General Assembly.

“We are facing the greatest cascade of crises of our lives,” he noted.

“I fear that our world is moving towards two different sets of economic, commercial, financial and technological rules, two divergent approaches to developing Artificial Intelligence – and ultimately two different military and geopolitical strategies,” he commented.

“It’s a recipe for trouble. It would be much less predictable than the Cold War. To restore confidence and inspire hope, we need cooperation,” the UN head defended to an audience of world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, who chose to go to New York despite the covid-19 pandemic.

“We need dialogue. We need understanding. We need to invest in prevention, maintenance and peace building. We need advances in nuclear disarmament and common efforts to combat terrorism. We need actions based on respect for human rights”, insisted Guterres.

In an implicit allusion to Myanmar, Mali, Guinea and Sudan, the UN chief lamented to see “also an explosion of takeovers by force”.

“Military coups are back”, and “the lack of unity within the international community is not helping”, he lamented.

“Geopolitical divisions undermine international cooperation and limit the Security Council’s ability to make the necessary decisions. At the same time, it will be impossible to face the dramatic economic and development challenges while the world’s two largest economies are at odds,” added the secretary general, referring to Beijing and Washington.

In the last year of his first term at the head of the UN and preparing to start a new one in January, António Guterres had already warned in 2018 (“Sino-American” division), in 2019 (“the great division”) and in 2020 ( a “new Cold War”) about the risk of a bipolar world trapped by Sino-American tensions.

The high-level session of the UN General Assembly, in which more than 100 heads of State and Government, as well as dozens of ministers, are physically present, should continue until Monday 27th.

