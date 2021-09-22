Minister calls senator ‘uncontrolled’, creates turmoil and becomes investigated by the CPI | Covid’s CPI

The minister of the Federal Comptroller General (CGU), Wagner Rosário, called senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) as “uncontrolled” during a meeting of Covid’s CPI this Tuesday (21).

Rosário’s speech generated turmoil among the senators and the minister left the session. Soon after, at the request of the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz (PSD-AM), the rapporteur of the commission, Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), converted the status of minister from witness to investigated.

Rosário made the statement after Tebet criticized the minister’s stance in relation to President Jair Bolsonaro and the process of acquisition by the federal government of the Covaxin vaccine.

During her speech, the senator stated that “the CGU was not created to be anyone’s defense body”, suggesting that Rosário acts to serve the interests of President Jair Bolsonaro.

“We have a controller that wipes, lets things happen,” he told her.

Tebet also claimed that false documents were used in the contract for the acquisition of Covaxin, which were not detected by the CGU.

According to her, of the three versions of the invoice (import invoice) that would have been prepared, only the first was true – the document demanded an advance payment of US$ 45 million, which was not provided for in the contract, with benefit for a company located in Singapore. The CPI determines whether this money would be diverted from the contract.

“Well, Senator, with all due respect to you, I recommend that you read it all over again because you spoke a lot of untruths here,” said the minister.

Tebet replied: “Don’t do that. You can say that I spoke untruths, but don’t ask me to do anything because I am a senator of the Republic.” The senator also said that Rosario was “behaving like a spoiled boy”.

“You called me a drawer, called me what you wanted,” said the minister. “Call me spoiled boy, I didn’t attack you, you’re totally out of control, attacking me,” he added.

The phrase generated turmoil in the commission. Senators came to Tebet’s defense and called Rosario a “sexist”. The session ended up suspended by the president of the CPI, Omar Aziz.

Senator Otto Alencar (PSD-BA) said that the minister wanted to “aggress” Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) and the institution Senate.

In the resumption of the session, Aziz said that the minister came with “four stones”, defending senators and the grand finale of Rosario’s participation was an attack on a senator.

After Aziz’s suggestion, rapporteur Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL) agreed to turn Rosário into an investigation by the CPI. As a result, the CPI meeting was closed.

After the meeting, in an interview, Simone Tebet (MDB-MS) once again said that Rosário had “washed up” about irregularities. She revealed, however, that she had an understanding with the minister, after the exchange.

“I say to the next deponents: ‘don’t come armed. Come unarmed to answer.’ This House does not accept arrogance, petulance, disrespect. He made a private request [de desculpa], I think it had to be publicly. But I consider the page turned, subject closed”, declared the emedebist.