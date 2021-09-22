Missing American girl was murder victim, says FBI

The young American Gabby Petito, who shared her journey across the West of the United States with her boyfriend on social networks, and whose disappearance moved the United States, was a murder victim, the FBI reported on Tuesday (21).

The initial analysis by the coroner, tasked with examining the body found on Sunday in Wyoming state, is that the corpse is Petito’s and “the initial determination of the form of death is murder,” the FBI announced in a statement.

The US federal police clarified, however, that “the cause of death remains pending on the final results of the autopsy.”

Authorities began a mass search of 22-year-old Petito when her family reported her disappearance on Sept. 11 after she embarked on a road trip with her boyfriend.

In July, Petito resigned and traveled across the country with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Brian Laundrie. Her trip looked idyllic, according to a series of Instagram posts.

The young woman’s parents last communicated with her when the couple, who were traveling in a ‘motor home’, were in the Grand Teton National Park region of Wyoming, south of Yellowstone.

This Tuesday, the boyfriend was intensely sought after by the police, who searched his parents’ house the day before, where the couple also lived. More than two weeks ago, Laundrie returned home alone to North Port, Florida, in his girlfriend’s car.

Laundrie, who was declared a “person of interest” in the case, refused to cooperate with the police before disappearing.

The case continued to generate great interest in the United States on Tuesday.

The search for the young man by the police, which takes place in a swampy Florida reserve, is complicated by the presence of snakes and alligators, announced on Tuesday the North Port police, in charge of the investigation with the FBI.

