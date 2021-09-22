Monkey kidnaps cub in Malaysia and holds him hostage for three days

A wild Malaysian monkey “kidnapped” a puppy for three days in Malaysia. The animal took the puppy and carried it to the top of a pole and, when it saw humans, it began to flee over roofs and ran along the power lines.

Locals believe the monkey took a pup from a litter of stray dogs in the neighborhood on Thursday (16), according to the New York Post. He was named Saru.

Despite having taken the dog to the top of posts and trees, the primate seemed to take good care of the puppy, keeping him in his arms.

One of the neighbors, Cherry Lew Yee Lee, spoke to London video channel Newsflare. “The puppy looked tired, but we saw that the monkey didn’t seem to hurt him. He was just holding him while he was moving,” he said.

Monkey abducted cub in Malaysia Image: Reproduction/Newsflare

Saru’s rescue was only possible three days later, when the residents decided to throw stones at the primate, concerned with providing adequate food and housing conditions for the puppy. This caused the monkey to drop the chick in the bushes and run away.

Saru was adopted by a neighbor and is doing well.

This isn’t the first time monkeys have stolen things – and animals – in Malaysia. O newsflare highlights that the government receives about 3,800 complaints about primates every year. This prompted the country’s wildlife department to draw up a culling program in pasta, with up to 70,000 monkeys killed annually between 2013 and 2016.