More fiber optics! Oi expands Internet coverage to over 50 cities

Oi announced the expansion of its Internet operations via optical fiber to over 50 Brazilian cities. Recently, Oi Fibra reached the mark of 3 million customers and expanded the service to another 40 new locations, in addition to 27 other cities in the Midwest region.

The new cities included in Oi Fibra’s coverage are located in the southern region of the country and include more remote locations in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, such as neighborhoods located in the Western Frontier region of the state. Residents of Alegrete and Rosário do Sul, from neighborhoods such as Centro, Vila Nova, Ibirapuita, Promorar, Jardim Paraíso, Jorge Arigoni and Rio Branco, can now enjoy Oi’s service.