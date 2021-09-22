More fiber optics! Oi expands Internet coverage to over 50 cities

Oi announced the expansion of its Internet operations via optical fiber to over 50 Brazilian cities. Recently, Oi Fibra reached the mark of 3 million customers and expanded the service to another 40 new locations, in addition to 27 other cities in the Midwest region.
The new cities included in Oi Fibra’s coverage are located in the southern region of the country and include more remote locations in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, such as neighborhoods located in the Western Frontier region of the state. Residents of Alegrete and Rosário do Sul, from neighborhoods such as Centro, Vila Nova, Ibirapuita, Promorar, Jardim Paraíso, Jorge Arigoni and Rio Branco, can now enjoy Oi’s service.
The other cities recently included are: Almirante Tamandaré, Araucária, Cascavel, Colombo, Curitiba, Forest, Foz do Iguaçu, Londrina, Maringá, Medianeira, Palmas, Paranaguá, Pinhais, Piraquara, Ponta Grossa, São José dos Pinhais and União da Vitória (PR), Blumenau, Brusque, Chapeco, Criciúma, Florianópolis, Içara, Itajaí, Ituporanga, Joinville, Lages, Navegantes, Rio do Sul and Tubarão (SC). Altogether, there are more than 760 thousand customers in the South and 3.1 million homes suitable to receive Oi Fibra.
In RS, the company has 300 thousand customers and more than 1.3 million homes able to receive the service. Oi Fibra increased the number of customers in this state by 36% between January and July 2021. According to data from Anatel, in the last twelve months (July 2020 to July 2021) Oi’s fiber optic service grew by 156% among the gauchos.