Moscow: AUKUS alliance jeopardizes all security architecture in Asia

by

https://cdnbr1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/15/18041301_0:251:3070:1977_1200x675_80_0_0_ee116f7d9f3bb8343c8939c409d97845.jpg

Sputnik Brazil

https://cdnbr2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

Sputnik

https://cdnbr2.img.sputniknews.com/i/logo.png

https://br.sputniknews.com/asia_oceania/2021092118041549-moscou-alianca-aukus-coloca-em-risco-toda-arquitetura-de-seguranca-na-asia/

According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, the AUKUS alliance, between Australia, UK and USA, puts the entire security architecture in Asia at risk.

“To put into practice another White House adventure, in favor of strengthening control over a region as promising as the Asia-Pacific region, the entire security architecture in Asia is put at risk, requirements are created to compromise the authority of ASEAN and other regional organizations,” Patrushev told the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced the creation of the trilateral alliance AUKUS, which resulted in Canberra canceling a conventional submarine contract with the French company Naval Group.

Australia thus announced the cancellation of the submarine manufacturing contract with the French company Naval Group. The agreement of 90 billion Australian dollars (R$ 345.9 billion), called the “contract of the century”, called for the production of 12 submarines of the Barracuda class.