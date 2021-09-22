Moscow: AUKUS alliance jeopardizes all security architecture in Asia

According to the secretary of the Russian Security Council, Nikolai Patrushev, the AUKUS alliance, between Australia, UK and USA, puts the entire security architecture in Asia at risk.

“To put into practice another White House adventure, in favor of strengthening control over a region as promising as the Asia-Pacific region, the entire security architecture in Asia is put at risk, requirements are created to compromise the authority of ASEAN and other regional organizations,” Patrushev told the newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

French Secretary of State for European Affairs says that the position taken by the US on Australia’s termination of the French submarine contract shows that the Biden government follows the principle of “America in 1st place”https://t.co/C9NIa4T2vg — Sputnik Brasil (@sputnik_brasil) September 19, 2021

On September 15, Australia, the UK and the US announced the creation of the trilateral alliance AUKUS, which resulted in Canberra canceling a conventional submarine contract with the French company Naval Group.

Australia thus announced the cancellation of the submarine manufacturing contract with the French company Naval Group. The agreement of 90 billion Australian dollars (R$ 345.9 billion), called the “contract of the century”, called for the production of 12 submarines of the Barracuda class.