‘Most normal thing in the world’, says Lívia Andrade after following a boyfriend’s DNA test

Livia Andrade made an outburst on social media, this Tuesday (21), after being seen together with her boyfriend, Marcos Araújo, to do a DNA test to find out if he is the father of the child of Barreiros Petal.

The image was shared by Yanka, sister of the influencer, who made fun of the actress’s presence outside the venue. “Poor thing, she was banned from entering. Well your face, right? Marcos, you are very predictable, this whole show, with more than four armed security guards intimidating me, my sister and 9-month-old Luquinhas,” he said.

Lívia denied that she was prevented from entering the place. “I’m being stalked and I feel almost obligated to come here to explain myself and talk about something that is the most normal thing in the world, to accompany a person that you are in happy moments and sad moments. That’s what we expect from a normal and healthy relationship”, he said.

Lívia said that normally the companions do not enter the place and criticized the video’s release. “It’s a tense environment, it’s not nice, it’s not pleasant to be there, everyone gets the emotion to the surface, employees have to be very delicate, very tactful to deal with this situation. Is very difficult. I never imagined that someone would make a video of that moment, because there are so many people there, so many families, nobody wants to expose themselves right now”, he said.

