Mother leaves Instituto Gabriel Medina at the surfer’s request

Gabriel Medina and his mother, Simone, remain at odds. She revealed that she is no longer the president of the institute, which took the surfer's name, in Maresias, on the north coast of São Paulo.







“He (Gabriel) was the owner of the institute, and I was just the president, after all I took his name, while I worked voluntarily. By the way, Gabriel demanded that I and Charles (Simone’s husband, stepfather and former trainer of Gabriel) resign from office, and forbade us to use his name and image,” she told Newspaper.

The businesswoman hopes that her son will be able to reopen the institute, which is currently closed, with a new team. “I hope, from the bottom of my heart, that this happens. There were many jobs and dreams involved. I wasn’t even going to explain it, because for me it was a pleasure to work with the children. But for them and for the employees I’ve lived with for so many years and they are like family, I am speaking out. God bless this new phase.”

The Institute’s objective was to promote education and sports for underprivileged children, including surfing lessons, in addition to making food basket donations and sponsoring athletes. The official website is also down. The last post on Instagram @ institutegm10 happened on July 26, 2020.

Gabriel Medina, after conquering the three-time world surfing championship in Trestles, California (United States), he insisted on sending a special message to your father, Cláudio Maresias and ignored her mother, Simone, and her stepfather Charles Saldanha. Through social networks, he posted the photo with the trophy. On the side, there is a photo of Claudio with Medina and his wife, Yasmin.





“Dad, I love you. I love you. I’m going home. Look at the trophy,” celebrated Medina in a video forwarded to her dad, which he shared on the web. It is worth remembering that Medina and his father had few contacts, so much so that the surfer became close to his stepfather Charles Saldanha and his mother, Simone.

But after the marriage of Gabriel Medina and Yasmin Brunet, the relationship with her mother and stepfather and sisters was very strained. So much so that Medina even changed coach, who used to be his stepfather Charles Saldanha, and is now Australian Andy King.





Nobody in the family congratulated the surfer for having participated in the Tokyo Olympic Games, in the debut of surfing in the competition.

His mother, Simone, who hadn’t posted a photo related to Gabriel on her social networks for nine months, ‘broke the ice’ on Wednesday when republishing a post and leaving a message marking the child.

“Congratulations, Gabriel Medina. This has always been the dream and the goal. God keeps what he promises! God bless you!”, he published. She also took advantage of other people’s stories to share and reinforce the importance of the family foundation in the achievements: “This tri-championship was only possible… because the castle… has strong foundations”.