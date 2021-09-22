Mothers Complain About Vandalism in US Schools After TikTok ‘Challenge’; social network blocks videos | education

On social networks, mothers of American students show concern in the face of a new “challenge” (or “trend”) from Tik Tok: videos that encourage children and young people to destroy the school where they study.

Especially in the United States, teenagers are encouraged to share images that show themselves destroying toilets or stealing items such as soap, alcohol gel bottles, computers and doors.

To try to solve the problem, the social network stated that blocked all content related to “challenge”, because “it does not allow materials that promote criminal activities”.

Still, reports from students and parents on Twitter show that the “trend” continues.

At a North Carolina state high school, access to restrooms was blocked to prevent acts of vandalism.

“My son, who has autism, can no longer go to the toilet alone, where he felt safe, because the school cannot trust the students,” says Jenn Bureau.

US School Installs Security Cameras in Bathrooms

In Missouri, another mother shared a story on social media.

“This challenge is ridiculous and destructive. It hit my son’s school, and the toilets were closed. It’s a public health problem,” he wrote.

Attempts to avoid vandalism

Cases of depredation in schools are being reported by the international press.

In one district of New York, for example, directors had to close down restrooms to repair destroyed sinks. As the episodes keep repeating, access to the toilets is now controlled by employees, according to a report in “News 10”.

Soap holder stolen in Tik Tok challenge

According to the “NBC” website, schools are asking for parental support to raise awareness of the seriousness of this “challenge.”

“We will investigate all videos posted and hold the students involved accountable. Please talk to your child immediately,” states the statement from River Ridge High School in Florida.

In Kansas, the mother of a high school student says she also received a statement.

“I just saw an email from my son’s school: the kids are stealing the soap holders because of a Tik Tok challenge. They’re asking to return it,” he posted.

