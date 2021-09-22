Mother’s death certificate was fraudulent at Prevent

O Estado de S.Paulo newspaper reports that 15 doctors who say they worked for Prevent Senior delivered a dossier to Covid’s CPI indicating that the death certificate of the mother of businessman Luciano Hang, 82-year-old Regina Modesti Hang, ” was rigged”. The elderly woman died on February 4, in São Paulo.

According to the report, the dossier points out that in the medical record there was information that Regina began to show symptoms on December 23, and that she took hydroxychloroquine, azithromycin and colchicine before going to the hospital in Prevent Senior. Later, he would have received ivermectin and experimental treatments.

hang he is a supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party). After his mother’s death, he posted a video on his social networks in which he said he was sorry that his mother had not received early treatment.

The video was released today at the CPI, during a hearing by the executive director of Prevent Senior, Pedro Benedito Batista Júnior. The causes of death of Hang’s mother were questioned by the commission’s rapporteur, senator Renan Calheiros (MDB-AL), but Batista Júnior refused to answer because it was a patient’s information.

According to the report from Estadão, the dossier indicates that “Mrs. Regina Hang’s medical record proves that she used the kit before being hospitalized and that she repeated the treatment during hospitalization, as well as that her son, Mr. Luciano Hang , he was aware of the facts”.

Batista Júnior denies that the operator has committed any wrongdoing. “The dossier delivered to this House is really a piece of horror, produced from data stolen from patients, without any express authorization, which constitutes a crime that needs to be investigated,” he said.

“These data had to be manipulated to misrepresent the actual conduct of more than 3,000 doctors and, in this way, after being stolen and tampered with, they could be used to attack a reputable company,” he added to the CPI.

The Estadão report tried to contact businessman Luciano Hang, but without success. The CPI intends to hear from him in the coming weeks.