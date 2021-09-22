MP indicates that testimony from Carlos Bolsonaro’s employees were previously combined in a cabinet

RIO — An investigation carried out by the Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) points to evidence that statements made by four former employees of councilor Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicanos), in an investigation into the practice of “splitting” in the Rio City Council, were “ previously agreed” in the office itself on the eve of the testimonies, at the end of 2019. Prosecutors also detected contradictions in the information provided by retired military officer Edir Barbosa Góes, his wife and their two children when they were asked to explain what activities they performed for the councilor for nearly two decades.

Read more: MP points out that eight former employees of Carlos Bolsonaro had occupations incompatible with the work of an advisor

In August 2019, O GLOBO showed that Rafael Carvalho Góes, brother of Rodrigo Góes and son of Edir and Neula Carvalho Góes, denied having worked for Carlos Bolsonaro’s office, although he had been an employee between January 2001 and June 2008 In testimony to the MP, Rafael said that he was attending Nutrition College when he was appointed and that, although he did not go to the office, he carried out “external work” in the West Zone of Rio. and the services already provided, as well as the history of the councilor himself”.

However, in an official letter sent to the MP-RJ, Carlos’ office said that it did not produce “information about the congressman’s proposals and activities”, merely “distributing material developed by the then federal deputy Jair Bolsonaro”, his father, to the teams. Sought by GLOBO, the defense of Carlos Bolsonaro said that “the procedure is under secrecy decreed by the Court” and, therefore, would not “comment or pass on any information”. The defense also informed that it has filed an application in which it “requests the investigation for the leak of confidential information, which has not yet been analyzed by the magistrate”.

Infographic: In 28 years, Bolsonaro clan has named 102 people with family ties

The testimony of the Góes family, according to the MP, was given on November 5, 2019, one week after the originally scheduled date, October 31. That’s because on the 30th, the day before the testimony, the defense of Góes requested adjournment of the hearing, claiming that they needed more time to analyze the investigation’s records. On the same 30th, Edir, Neula, Rodrigo and Rafael appeared in the morning at Carlos’ office at the City Council — at the time, only the retired military man was listed as parliamentary advisor — where they stayed for about three hours. According to Rafael, only the father would have entered the office, to show the MP’s notification. Carlos’ chief of staff, Jorge Fernandes, would have instructed Edir and his family to appear at the MP, which did not occur on the scheduled date.

Know more

To the point The implications of the US-French military alliance



Lauro and Gabeira The still obscure points of the agreement between Bolsonaro and Michel Temer



Malu is ON Kim Kataguiri: ‘Bolsonaro takes hostage right’



Viva Voz – Vera Magalhães ‘Brazilian entourage is the braggadocio’





For the MP, the narrative “lacks verisimilitude, as there would be no need for four members of the Góes family to personally attend the City Council, nor for them to remain at the site for more than three hours, just to receive guidance for attendance to the MPRJ”.

Last year, O GLOBO revealed that, in addition to the Góes family, two other former employees investigated by the alleged “rachadinha” scheme, Guilherme dos Santos Hudson and Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson, went to Carlos’ office on the same date, during the evening. The movement took place days before both gave their statements to the MP. The investigators claim that the situation “suggests that the content of his testimony was coordinated in Carlos’ office”.

Confidentiality breach target: ex de Bolsonaro moved to a mansion in an upscale area of ​​Brasília valued at R$ 3 million

In addition to the contradictions in the testimonies, the prosecutors’ attention was drawn to the fact that Rodrigo de Carvalho Góes worked simultaneously in two pharmacies, one of them in Itaguaí, in the Baixada Fluminense, while he was an employee of Carlos Bolsonaro. The MP assessed, when asking for the breach of confidentiality of former employees, that there would not be “availability of time” for Rodrigo to perform all functions, another indication that he could be a ghost employee in the City Council.

Employee received Bolsa Família

Two other former employees of Carlos Bolsonaro who were related to the Góes family are being investigated for activities that point to the practice of cracking. Leila Carvalho Lino, Edir’s sister-in-law, said in testimony to the MP that her job consisted of distributing pamphlets — although she said in 2019, according to the magazine Veja, that she rarely went to the Chamber and would not know how to detail her functions.

Former employee Nadir Barbosa Góes, who lives in Magé, Baixada Fluminense, and Edir’s sister, would be part of an “external nucleus” of Carlos’ office in Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio, although she lived almost 100 kilometers away from distance. Nadir spent about a decade in the position, until he turned 70, and would take the bus, van and train weekly, according to the testimony of Neula Carvalho Góes, to distribute leaflets, in a journey that could take up to three hours. According to the testimonies, Nadir slept on a mat in the living room of Edir’s house, which had only two bedrooms — one occupied by the couple, and the other by Rafael and Rodrigo.

Remember: Former adviser to the Bolsonaro family who confessed to participating in “racchadinha” withdrew up to 93% of his salary in cash

“Clearly, it does not seem credible that a sixty-year-old woman would travel more than three hours a week to Santa Cruz, to spend a week on a mat, in order to accompany her brother, sister-in-law and her nephews in the distribution of pamphlets”, states the MP.

The investigators also pointed out that Nadir, appointed in the cabinet between June 2008 and January 2019, was a Bolsa Família beneficiary for three months at the end of 2018, although her average salary during the period she was Carlos’ employee, corrected by the IPCA, was R$ 8 thousand. According to a Coaf report, between May 2015 and April 2019, a bank account in Nadir received deposits in the total amount of R$ 32.5 thousand, of which more than half (about R$ 18 thousand) were made at ATMs. from Rio, Magé and Curitiba. Almost the entire amount was later withdrawn in cash. The MP points out that the information suggests that Nadir, in addition to being a ghost employee, would be used as “orange”.