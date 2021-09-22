MP suspects that Carluxo combined statements with former advisers

× Photo: Rogeria Bolsonaro

The Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) says there is evidence that statements made by four former employees of Carlos Bolsonaro (Republicans), in the investigation of crack, were “previously combined” in the councilor’s own office on the eve of the testimonies.

The case involves the testimonies of Edir Barbosa Góes, his wife Neula and their two children Rafael and Rodrigo Góes.

The Góes family’s testimony was given on November 5, 2019, one week after the originally scheduled date, October 31.

“That’s because on the 30th, the day before the testimony, the defense of Góes requested adjournment of the hearing, claiming that they needed more time to analyze the investigation files. On the same 30th, Edir, Neula, Rodrigo and Rafael appeared in the morning at Carlos’ office at the City Council — at the time, only the retired military officer was listed as parliamentary advisor — where they remained for about three hours”, says the Globe.

Two other former employees investigated, Guilherme dos Santos Hudson and Guilherme de Siqueira Hudson also went to Carlos’ office on the same date, in the afternoon, days before both gave their statements to the MP.

For investigators, the situation “suggests that the content of his testimony has been coordinated in the office”.

More news