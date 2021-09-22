NASA Helicopter Takes Photo of Rocky Hill on Mars – News

A flight of NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter yielded some previously unseen photos of the surface of Mars. Images from the US space agency’s equipment show a mound covered in rocks.

This Ingenuity voyage was taken at an altitude of 8 meters, slightly lower than previous NASA device flights. The photos were taken while the device was 5 meters away from the site.

The region was named by scientists from the US agency as Faillefeu, in reference to a medieval abbey located in the French Alps. The helicopter captured very sharp, color images of the location while making its 13th flight on the red planet.

The photographs reveal that the mound is approximately 10 meters wide and is surrounded by rocks. The photos also show the top of a hill that is about 900 meters wide.

A 3D photo of the place was also created, which can be better visualized with the use of specific glasses. According to a statement disclosed by NASA, it was created through a combination of two other photographs taken from the mound.

Ingenuity landed on Mars in February this year and made its first autonomous flight in April. His goal on the red planet is to investigate the surface of the site and look for records of ancient life.