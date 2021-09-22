Near his debut for Flamengo, David Luiz impresses Renato with good numbers and training game | Flamengo

After just nine days since he made his first physical evaluations, David Luiz is close to making his debut for Flamengo. Despite not playing for 143 days, he needed little time to impress coach Renato Gaúcho with his evolution, and will start against Barcelona, ​​this Wednesday, at Maracanã, by Libertadores.

David Luiz at Flamengo training. Defender debuts this Wednesday

The care that the defender had after his departure from Arsenal, with the right to regulated food and constant physical activity with trusted professionals, was decisive. In the first evaluations, on September 13th, he had great numbers of fat percentage and strength and power levels.

On the days he worked at Ninho do Urubu, David Luiz did intensive training, including Saturday and Sunday, when played a practice game and gave Renato more confidence to climb it on Wednesday.

The Department of Health and High Performance (Desar) controlled the loads and gradually increased over the last week. From days 13 to 21, he performed 40 km of total distance and 2 km of high intensity distance.

David Luiz had a positive physical evaluation and evolved quickly