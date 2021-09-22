Nego do Borel had moments of ‘imbalance’ in the house

Nego do Borel, singer and one of the confined of “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), is one of the most controversial names in this edition of the reality show and, in these first weeks of the program, he has already starred in the main fights in the house.
The pawn burst into tears—again at a time—caused a widespread fight that was cut short by Record’s cameras, and was discredited by his peers when he overreacted over lunch.
Remember the moments when Nego do Borel “lost his balance” in “A Fazenda 13”:
the fight in the stall
In the early morning after the first party of the edition, Borel caused a fight in the stall, the biggest bullshit of “A Fazenda 13” so far. It all started when Dayane Mello complained about the lack of freedom in the reality show in conversation with the funkeiro, a noise that irritated Mussunzinho, and the singer was pleased.
The discussion started between the two pawns and later also included Victor Pecoraro and Dynho Alves, and the three argued with Nego do Borel. The funkeiro even threw one of the buckets in the stall towards Dayane when trying to leave the place and failed.
In a conversation with Erasmo and Aline Mineiro, the worker, laughing, said that he had a fit because the bathroom was closed:
The bathroom, all closed in the stall. I was high, I got crazy, I threw the bucket at the door. Borel
Crying and isolation during the first party
Hours before, during the first party of this edition, Borel decided to isolate himself from the other pedestrians, who were enjoying the night on the event’s dance floor.
Without saying a word, the funkeiro — who lost a tooth during the celebration — sat on a bench by himself and began to cry to the sound of “Xote dos Milagres”, by the Falamansa group.
Crying during discord game
During a game of discord between the names of the cast, a dynamic that asked the confined to choose a pawn to accompany him in the grand final and another that should leave in the first field, the funkeiro also fell into tears.
Nego do Borel was destabilized when he realized that he was one of the main players chosen as the first eliminated. Crying, he had to pass the turn because he was unable to speak and make his indications:
My heart is even hurting. Nego do Borel in the game of discord
‘Illness’ after eating pepper
Right at one of the first lunches with his colleagues in confinement, Nego do Borel supposedly started to feel ill after ingesting a whole pepper. He ran to the sink, where he began to spit several times and rinse his mouth.
Other passersby asked what was going on. He said his mouth was burning from the pepper. “Man, it’s burning a lot! Malandro, I felt sick,” he explained.
However, the confinement colleagues thought his reaction was exaggerated. “For the life of my mother, this stuff is not from God. Eat one, someone. I doubt it!”, replied the singer to the provocations.
Mileide Mihaile, Bil Araújo and Victor Pecoraro decided to taste the pepper and, as they didn’t show any reaction, they accused the singer of pretending, and he countered:
It’s this: each mouth is a mouth. Mine burned like hell*. Got sick. I’ll tell you, I’m discredited. Borel
