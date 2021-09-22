Nego do Borel leaves A Fazenda 13 on the first farm? See poll partial · TV News

Nego do Borel was the first to be confirmed in A Fazenda 2021. Veiled by Erika Schneider, also threatened with elimination, from the Farmer’s Proof dispute this Wednesday (22), the funkeiro won’t have a chance to escape the popular vote. However, the partial of the poll of the reality show of Record indicates that the carioca has a good chance of not leaving the game this week.

In the research done by TV news, Nego do Borel has 45.03% of the votes to stay in A Fazenda. He is followed by the former dancer of Faustão, who has 21.74% of the choices. Solange Gomes (with 18.75%) and Liziane Gutierrez (with 14.47%), on the other hand, do not appear so highly rated by the public. Until the publication of this text, more than 13 thousand votes had been registered.

One of the three women nominated for the farm will escape the possibility of elimination in this Wednesday’s program, when the Farmer’s Test will be held. The two losers will join the funkeiro in the vote.

Nego do Borel was sent to the fore by Gui Araujo, the bigwig of the house this week. “My decision today is totally based on the events in the house. The person I’m going to nominate, she had several attitudes that I don’t agree with, and she destabilized people close to me,” explained Anitta’s ex-boyfriend.

“I’ve been waiting since the first day that he took the farmer’s hat, but I think regardless of anything, if I leave or stay here, I’ll leave with a good heart and a good head. I’m going to lose being who I am,” reacted the artist.

Liziane, on the other hand, ended up on the farm by the house’s vote. The model received the power to pull someone from the stall and opted for Solange Gomes. The ex-Banheira do Gugu started the remaining one, dynamic to choose the fourth roceiro of the first hot seat. Sidetracked by the participants, Erika was left and vetoed Nego do Borel from the race for the leadership of the house.

Nego do Borel’s advantage in the poll’s partial surprised some of the netizens. In addition to being indicted for aggressions against Duda Reis outside the house, the funkeiro had a tantrum after the first party of confinement, last weekend.

In the videos of the moment, it is possible to hear a supposed conversation between the singer and the production of the reality show, which seemed to make an alert. Nego was revolted by the call for attention and threw objects on the wall, scaring even the horse that was in the stall.

“Funny, right, this fuck*. You guys say we’re free, and we’re free like that, right? Okay, thanks. Thanks,” said the singer in response to what would have been a warning. Moments before the attack, the funkeiro had tried to kiss the model Dayane Mello, who denied the attacks.

